EXCLUSIVE: Bear Hands Take Us Behind Their “Giants” Video

Find out why it was both “weird” and a “whirlwind” to make

April 23, 2018
Maura O'Malley

In part two of our three-part exclusive series, Bear HandsDylan Rau and Val Loper take us behind the video for their song “Giants.” Making the video, according to Rau?

“It was a weird shoot.”

Find out why in the clip below!

Now, watch the Mark Pellington-directed, ‘90s action movie of a music video:

Want more Bear Hands? We’ve got another behind-the-video clip comin’ at ya, so check back soon to see the final exclusive interview.

Tags: 
Dylan Rau
Val Loper
Bear Hands
behind the video
Giants
