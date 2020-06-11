A Petition Wants Disney To Change The Theme Of Splash Mountain

In a continuing response to worldwide protests against racial injustice, many companies are making changes to their products and practices, both internal and external. Both COPS and LIVE PD television shows have been canceled. NASCAR made waves yesterday, following a push by driver Bubba Wallace, by banning the confederate flag from being displayed at their races.

As Walt Disney World & Disneyland plans to bring back their employees, open their hotels, and open their parks after the COVID-19 shutdown, there is a growing petition for them to update the theming of one of their most iconic attractions, Splash Mountain, as people cite the stereotypical depictions of black people featured on the ride.

Currently, Splash Mountain, is themed after the 1946 Disney film, Song of the South, which has already been removed from all viewing platforms including Disney+ for the same reasons referenced in the petition. Though the movie and ride include the iconic song "Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and characters like Br’er Bear, Br’er Fox and of course, Br’er Rabbit, it also includes racially insensitive content that shines a light on the time period in which the movie was produced.

In the past, Disney+ has added a content warning that notes "outdated cultural depictions" ahead of some films. Those films are much harder to 'edit' than a ride that can be constructed or de-constructed at will.

Currently, one petition calling for the update has around 8,500 signatures.

One concept that has gained traction on social media involves re-themeing the ride to fit Princess And The Frog.