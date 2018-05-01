Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man and the Wasp"

Evangeline Lilly and Paul Rudd in "Ant-Man and the Wasp" (Photo credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Marvel Studios Reveals All-New Trailer for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'

May 1, 2018
Hot on the heels of the success of Avengers: Infinity War, Disney and Marvel Studios released the latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp on Tuesday.

The day before, Marvel revealed the newest movie poster featuring stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña and Michael Douglas. The poster also gives a look at Hannah John-Kamen as 'Ghost' and Michelle Pfeiffer as 'Janet van Dyne'.

Filmed in San Francisco and directed by Ant-Man director Peyton Reed, the film is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War as Scott Lang (Rudd) tries to deal with the reprecussions of being a "superhero" when Dr. Hank Pym (Douglas) and the newly suited Hope van Dyne aka "The Wasp" (Lilly) seek his help on a new al-new adventure.

Rob Base & DJ EZ-Rock's "It Takes Two" is featured on the new trailer.

Ant-Man & The Wasp arrives in theaters July 6.

