Marvel Studios’ 'Avengers: Infinity War' and Others To Premiere On Netflix In December

With just a snap of a finger, Netflix revealed what new movies and series are coming to the streaming service in December.

Disney has not pulled away completely from the Los Gatos-based service as Avengers: Infinity War from Marvel Studios will be available to view on Christmas Day. Since it's release in April 2018, Infinity War has surpassed the $2 billion dollar mark, placing it as one of the highest grossing movies of all-time.

The other half of season 3, also known as "Part 6" of the Emmy Award-winning comedy The Ranch premieres on Friday, December 7. Danny Masterson will not be joining co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Elisha Cuthbert. Masterson exited the show over rape accusations that came to light. The last episode showed a jilted ex-con holding a gun up to Rooster's (Masterson) head.

Also coming to Netflix, Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?, a documentary that looks into the lives of friends and family who seek the truth of the death of the beloved Run DMC DJ.

If Netflix Originals and Films is your game, look forward to Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle featuring the voice talents of Benedict Cumberbatch, Christian Bale, Tom Hollander, Cate Blanchett and directed by Andy Serkis, Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock, director Alfonso Cuarón's Roma and Jennifer Aniston in Dumplin'.

Coming in December

Watership Down: Limited Series (Netflix Original)

12/1/18:

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle (Netflix Film)

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (Netflix Film)

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1

Meet Joe Black

Memories of the Alhambra (Streaming Every Saturday)– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

12/2/18:

The Lobster

12/3/18:

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Hero Mask (Netflix Original)

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2 (Netflix Original)

12/4/18:

District 9

12/6/18:

Happy!: Season 1

12/7/18:

5 Star Christmas (Netflix Film)

Bad Blood (Netflix Original)

Dogs of Berlin (Netflix Original)

Dumplin’ (Netflix Film)

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas (Netflix Original)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (Netflix Film)

Nailed It! Holiday! (Netflix Original)

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas (Netflix Original)

Pine Gap (Netflix Original)

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters and the Wish Star (Netflix Original)

The American Meme (Netflix Original)

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) (Netflix Original)

The Ranch: Part 6 (Netflix Original)

12/9/18:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3

12/10/18:

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

12/11/18:

Vir Das: Losing It (Netflix Original)

12/12/18:

Back Street Girls: Gokudols (Netflix Original)

Out of Many, One (Netflix Original)

12/13/18:

Wanted: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

12/14/18:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale (Netflix Original)

Cuckoo: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Dance & Sing with True: Songs (Netflix Original)

Fuller House: Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Inside the Real Narcos (Netflix Original)

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle (Netflix Original)

ROMA (Netflix Film)

Sunderland Til I Die (Netflix Original)

The Fix (Netflix Original)

The Innocent Man (Netflix Original)

The Protector (Netflix Original)

Tidelands (Netflix Original)

Travelers: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8 (Netflix Original)

12/16/18:

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

Springsteen on Broadway (Netflix Original)

The Theory of Everything

12/18/18:

Baki (Netflix Original)

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable (Netflix Original)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5 (Netflix Original)

12/21/18:

3Below: Tales of Arcadia (Netflix Original)

7 Days Out (Netflix Original)

Back With the Ex (Netflix Original)

Bad Seeds (Netflix Film)

Bird Box (Netflix Film)

Derry Girls (Netflix Original)

Diablero (Netflix Original)

Greenleaf: Season 3

LAST HOPE: Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Perfume (Netflix Original)

Sirius the Jaeger (Netflix Original)

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (Netflix Film)

Tales by Light: Season 3 (Netflix Original)

The Casketeers (Netflix Original)

Wolf (BÖRÜ) (Netflix Original)

12/24/18:

Hi Score Girl (Netflix Original)

The Magicians: Season 3

12/25/18:

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

12/26/18:

Alexa & Katie: Season 2 (Netflix Original)

YOU

12/28/18:

Instant Hotel (Netflix Original)

La noche de 12 años (Netflix Film)

Selection Day (Netflix Original)

When Angels Sleep (Netflix Film)

Yummy Mummies (Netflix Original)

12/30/18:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

12/31/18:

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

