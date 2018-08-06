Margot Robbie Teases Photo of Her New Role as 'Sharon Tate' In Tarantino Film

Actress Margot Robbie took to Instagram to give us a preview of her as slain actress, Sharon Tate.

A post shared by @margotrobbie on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

The Oscar-nominee joins the cast of Quentin Tarantino's 9th film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, along with a slew of A-list stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino and Kurt Russell.

The film tells the story of two struggling actors, DiCaprio and Pitt, who also work as stunt doubles, trying to make it big in movies as the murderous Charles Manson Family goes on a killing spree in Los Angeles.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood recently began production and is slated to arrive in theaters August 9, 2019.