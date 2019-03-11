March 11th Is Officially 311 Day!

Today is 311 day and they are kicking it off with some big announcements.

First, the band will be joining forces with Dirty Heads for a summer headlining tour from July 2nd through August 20th. The tour will feature special guests The Interrupters, Dreamers, and Bikini Trill. So far no Bay Area date has been announced.

311 will also be debuting their feature film Enlarged to Show Detail 3 in 240 cinemas nationwide (311inCinemas.com), plus the band announced today that their new album, due out this summer, is now available for pre-order at 311.com