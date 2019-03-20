Maggie Rogers during Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 13, 2017, in San Francisco, California (Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

(Photo credit: Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Maggie Rogers To Perform at The UC Berkeley Greek Theatre This Fall

March 20, 2019
Maggie Rogers has announced she is bringing her Heard It In a Past Life Tour to the Greek Theatre in Berkeley in September.

The "Light On" singer is set to perform on a headlining tour of North America starting on July 26 in Portland, Maine. She will then visit cities including Toronto, Seattle, Santa Barbara before arriving in Berkeley on September 20th.

In a tweet of her shows and tour dates, Rogers said "can’t even believe these dates + venues are real, but here they are and I am OVER THE MOON to announce my biggest tour yet"

General public tickets for Maggie Rogers' Greek Theatre show go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10:00am on her website.

