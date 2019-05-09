Local Researchers Develop a 100 Percent Recyclable Plastic

Researchers with the U.S. Department of Energy at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have developed a plastic that can be 100 percent recyclable.

According to Engadget, Poly(diketoenamine) or PDK "can be disassembled at a molecular level and then reassembled into another object with a different texture, color and shape again and again "without loss of performance or quality."

The researchers of the new kind of plastic plans to develop PDKs to be used with a wide range of thermal and mechanical properties, including that in the textile industries, foam and 3D printing.

Learn more on how PDKs work at www.engadget.com.

