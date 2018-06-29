Weezer

Live Nation Celebrates 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week With $25 Tickets

June 29, 2018
Live Nation's 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week begins on Monday, July 2nd at 10:00am and they're celebrating the holiday by giving us lawn tickets to any of the shows below for only $25 while supplies last (all inclusive).

The offer runs through Friday, July 6th at 10:00 pm and includes shows like:

  • Counting Crows – July 6th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Pentatonix – July 18th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Logic – July 19th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Breaking Benjamin/FFDP – July 24th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • 311/Offspring – July 25th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Halsey – July 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Niall Horan – August 4th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Sublime with ROME – August 4th at Concord Pavilion
  • Weezer/Pixies – August 7th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Comedy Get Down – August 11th at Concord Pavilion
  • Lady Antebellum/Darius Rucker – August 16th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Avenged Sevenfold – August 24th at Concord Pavilion
  • Rod Stewart/Cyndi Lauper – August 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Evanescence/Lindsey – September 5th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • Deep Purple/Judas Priest – September 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
Live Nation
For more information, visit LiveNation.com

 

