Live Nation Celebrates 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week With $25 Tickets
June 29, 2018
Live Nation's 4th of July 'Freedom of Choice' Week begins on Monday, July 2nd at 10:00am and they're celebrating the holiday by giving us lawn tickets to any of the shows below for only $25 while supplies last (all inclusive).
The offer runs through Friday, July 6th at 10:00 pm and includes shows like:
- Counting Crows – July 6th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Pentatonix – July 18th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Logic – July 19th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Breaking Benjamin/FFDP – July 24th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 311/Offspring – July 25th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Halsey – July 27th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Niall Horan – August 4th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Sublime with ROME – August 4th at Concord Pavilion
- Weezer/Pixies – August 7th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Comedy Get Down – August 11th at Concord Pavilion
- Lady Antebellum/Darius Rucker – August 16th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Avenged Sevenfold – August 24th at Concord Pavilion
- Rod Stewart/Cyndi Lauper – August 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Evanescence/Lindsey – September 5th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Deep Purple/Judas Priest – September 29th at Shoreline Amphitheatre
For more information, visit LiveNation.com