Live-Action Murder Mystery Game Coming To San Francisco And San Jose
March 21, 2019
The British live-action murder mystery CluedUpp is coming to San Francisco and San Jose in June.
The game called "Sneaky Finders" is a detective game that is set in the fictitious town of Millingham and is played throughout the cities.
Groups of up to 6 will race around town finding clues and interviewing witnesses and suspects.
Prizes Awarded To:
- Fastest team
- Best fancy dress (Sneaky Finders / 1920’s inspired)
- Best team picture
- Best team name
- Best little detective (kids prize)
- Best K-9 detective (dogs prize)
San Jose, CA Detective Day: Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Click here for tickets.
San Francisco, CA Detective Day: Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Click here for tickets.