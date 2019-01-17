Lionsgate Reveals First 'John Wick 3' Trailer

The highly anticipated trailer to the third installment of the John Wick franchise was released on Thursday. Earlier in the week, Lionsgate teased the reveal of the preview for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum with :10-second clips via social media.

Keanu Reeves is back as the highly skilled, super-assassin John Wick and this time, he’s on the run with a worldwide, $14 million dollar bounty on his head. He’s been branded 'excommunicado' for the murder of a member of the international assassin’s guild. Now every hitman and woman is out to collect.

Watch the trailer to John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, here…

Video of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum (2019 Movie) Official Trailer – Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry

Ian McShane (Deadwood), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix), Lance Reddick (American Horror Story) and Ruby Rose (Batwoman) are expected to rejoin the non-stop, high-adrenaline movie. New to the star-studded cast includes Halle Berry (Swordfish), Angelica Huston (Transparent), Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-0), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange Is the New Black) and others. Derek Kolstad also penned the screenplay as well as Chad Stahelski steps back into the director’s chair.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hits theaters on May 17, 2019.