Rhino Poachers Were Eaten Alice By Lions In South Africa

According to a report in Newsweek, suspected rhino poachers were eaten alive by a pride of lions.

Sometime on Sunday or Monday, the three men broke into Sibuya Game Reserve in South Africa with tools commonly used in the poaching of rhino horns.

It appears that the would-be poachers were attacked and eater alive by the reserves resident lions.

“There is so little left that they don’t know exactly how many people were killed, we suspect three because we found three sets of shoes and three sets of gloves,” Nick Fox, the park’s owner, told Newsweek.

Though he doesn't want to make light of the deaths, Fox hopes it will act as a deterrence to future poaching.