Legendary actor Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82.

The Oscar-nominated star was in hit films like Boogie Nights, Smokey and The Bandit, Deliverance, and more died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical Center in Florida according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born Burton Milo Reynolds Jr. on Feb. 11, 1936 in Waycross, Georgia and was raised in Florida's Palm Beach County.

Reynolds is survived by son Quinton Anderson Reynolds.