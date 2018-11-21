Lefty's

Lefty O'Douls Opens At Fisherman's Wharf

November 21, 2018
Last year, Lefty O'Doul's Union Square location closed amid a nasty dispute with the landlord. 

Now, as KCBS Radio's Margie Shafer reports, the restaurant and bar is back, much bigger than before at a new Fisherman's Wharf location.

