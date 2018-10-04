Twitter Reacts: National Phone Alert of 2018

From Jersey Shore, Ellen Degeneres, your favorite artists and more!

October 4, 2018
LA
Twitter Reacts: National Presidential Phone Alert of 2018

© Aliaksandr Barouski | Dreamstime.com

For one to think that a message sent to every single cellphone in America wouldn't cause Twitter to blow up is just ludicrous. 

Related: Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

And that's exactly what happened. An alert was sent to over 200 million wireless users and Twitter, as expected, collectively lost its mind.

Memes began flooding the Twitter-verse faster than the actual alert went out. 

Here are some of the best alerts people created:

Note: the alert wasn't physically sent by the "president" himself (even though it was called the "Presidential Alert"). It was actually sent out by FEMA, The Federal Emergency Management Agency.

What best spoof-alert text did you see?

Tags: 
Presidential Alert