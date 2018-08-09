LSD Release New Track "Thunderclouds"

Well, LSD has really been putting in work lately, and they just released another brand new song!

Related: Take A Groovy Trip With LSD's New Song "Genius"

The group is made up of English vocalist, Labrinth, the multi-faceted artist, Sia, and super-producer, Diplo.

They've only been established as a group for just over 3 months, releasing their debut single, "Genius," on May 3 of this year. However, LSD has already been able to land their first two songs, "Genius" and "Audio," on charts around the world.

We finally have a brand new one to listen to!

Get a first listen to their newly minted track, "Thunderclouds:"