CHVRCHES Surprise Drop "Out of My Head"

CHVRCHES just hit us with a very welcome surprise, a brand new track called "Out of My Head."

The band had teamed up with Japanese electro-pop group, Wednesday Campanella, to deliver us this next anthem.

The latest release follows up CHVRCHES earlier 2018 tracks, including "Miracle," "Never Say Die," and "Get Out."

"I need out of my

out of my

out of my head

I need out of my

out of my head"

Try to get the hook out of your head... we dare you.

Get a first listen right here: