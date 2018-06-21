Alternative Songs To Jump Start Your Summer: Top 5

Listen to these tracks and then pick your favorite

June 21, 2018
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons, Jared Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars, Vance Joy, Mark Foster of Foster the People, Labrinth.

It's about time! Today's the official start of summer 2018. So to get it started off right, we hand selected our 5 top alternative songs for you to jam to this summer! Listen, then vote below for your favorite summer anthems!

 

Vance Joy - "Saturday Sun"

Out on the West Coast... (it's pretty much summer all year round).

 

Foster The People - "Sit Next To Me"

Foster's latest track, guarenteed to make you feel good this summer!

 

LSD (Labrinth, Sia, & Diplo) - "Genius"

The brand new trio of artists dropped this one recently. It happens to be so good it has already made the list of summer jams. Listen to find out why:

 

Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Dangerous Night"

Summer... what a dangerous time to fall in love. (Stay safe my friends.)

 

Imagine Dragons - "Whatever It Takes"

Imagine Dragons most recent hit. Probably going to go on a few adventures this summer, 'cause I love the adrenaline in my veins!

 

BONUS: Smallpools - "Over & Over"

A summertime feel good staple. You physically can't make a list like this without it. It won't let you.

 

So, what do you think? Vote for your fav sounds below:

Share these tracks with your best friends to start their summer's off right too!

