Alternative Songs To Jump Start Your Summer: Top 5
Listen to these tracks and then pick your favorite
It's about time! Today's the official start of summer 2018. So to get it started off right, we hand selected our 5 top alternative songs for you to jam to this summer! Listen, then vote below for your favorite summer anthems!
Vance Joy - "Saturday Sun"
Out on the West Coast... (it's pretty much summer all year round).
Foster The People - "Sit Next To Me"
Foster's latest track, guarenteed to make you feel good this summer!
LSD (Labrinth, Sia, & Diplo) - "Genius"
The brand new trio of artists dropped this one recently. It happens to be so good it has already made the list of summer jams. Listen to find out why:
Thirty Seconds To Mars - "Dangerous Night"
Summer... what a dangerous time to fall in love. (Stay safe my friends.)
Imagine Dragons - "Whatever It Takes"
Imagine Dragons most recent hit. Probably going to go on a few adventures this summer, 'cause I love the adrenaline in my veins!
BONUS: Smallpools - "Over & Over"
A summertime feel good staple. You physically can't make a list like this without it. It won't let you.
So, what do you think? Vote for your fav sounds below:
Share these tracks with your best friends to start their summer's off right too!