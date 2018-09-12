The 2018 AMA Nominations: Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Drake, Imagine Dragons, Post Malone & More

The 2018 American Music Awards nominees are finally here! Get the full list below.

Artists include Beyonce, Bruno Mars (x4), Camilia Cabello (x5), Cardi B (x8), Carrie Underwood, Drake (x8), Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran (x6), JAY-Z, Kane Brown, Khalid (x4), Lauren Daigle, Maren Morris, Marshmello, Post Malone (x6), Taylor Swift (x4), Zedd and more.

Notice, musically, no nods to either Ariana Grande nor Nicki Minaj. This is actually due to their albums being released past the AMA submission deadline of August 9.

The nominees are chosen based on "key fan interactions," This includes airplay on the radio, album, digital song sales, and streaming, along with social activity (i.e. social media) and tour sales. The winners do actually depend on us, the listeners.

You can cast your votes for your favorite artists here and also on Twitter.

At Microsoft Theater in LA, the three-hour event on ABC Tuesday, October 9, will be once again hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross of the hit TV show 'Black-ish.

Here's the full list of nominees for this year's AMA's.

Artist of the Year

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Khalid

XXXTentacion

Collaboration of the Year

"Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

"Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

"Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey

Favorite Music Video

"Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"God's Plan" - Drake

Tour of the Year

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift

U2

Favorite Soundtrack

Black Panther

The Fate of the Furious

The Greatest Showman

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group – Pop/Rock

Imagine Dragons

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock

Drake, Scorpion

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Taylor Swift, Reputation

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock

"Havana" - Camila Cabello feat. Young Thug

"God's Plan" - Drake

"Perfect" - Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Artist – Country

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Favorite Female Artist – Country

Carrie Underwood

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group – Country

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lanco

Favorite Album – Country

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

Luke Combs, This One's for You

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Favorite Song – Country

"Heaven" - Kane Brown

"Tequila" - Dan + Shay

"Meant to Be" - Bebe Rexha, Florida Georgia Line

Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake, Scorpio

Lil Uzi Ver, Luv Is Rage 2

Post Malone, Beerbongs + Bentleys

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"God's Plan" - Drake

"Rock Star" - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Khalid

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Ella Mai

Rihanna

SZA

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, CTRL

XXXTentacion, 17

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B

"Young Dumb & Broke" - Khalid

"Boo'd Up" - Ella Mai

"Finesse" - Bruno Mars, Cardi B

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Panic! at the Disco

Portugal. The Man

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary

Ed Sheeran

Pink

Shawn Mendes

Favorite Artist – Latin

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Zach Williams

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

Zedd

Favorite Social Artist