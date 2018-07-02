The 1975's Matty Healy Teases New Song Featuring Tim Healy, His Dad

The band's frontman has confirmed a new release with his actor father

July 2, 2018
LA
9/15/2016 - The 1975 (l-r Ross Macdonald, George Daniel, Matthew Healy, Adam Hann) arriving at the Mercury Prize 2016, held at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London.

© Matt Crossick/PA Wire. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Previously, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has mentioned that not only will new music be arriving soon but also that it might include his father, Tim Healy. Now, both seem even more real than ever.

Check out what Matty's dad tweeted earlier, confirming the collab:

Judging by the tweets and Tim saying "you can hear it in April," it's looking like this father-son duo track will not be included on their new album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, that is set to release sometime in October.

His dad said he wrote the track eighteen years ago when Matty was only 11. We're very curious as to how this will sound ... are you as stoked as we are?!

