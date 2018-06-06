Will Childish Gambino Be the Next Willy Wonka?

The fine folks over at Collider broke some pretty sweet news yesterday involving Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino.

According to the original report, posted yesterday, Warner Bros. is eyeing Donald Glover to star in a new Willy Wonka movie. Coming off his role as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Glover is said to be in the mix with Ryan Gosling and Ezra Miller also being considered.

Meanwhile, the GRAMMY and EMMY winning artist made a surprise return to music last month with his powerful and Platinum "This Is America." This comes as we think Gambino is working on his potentially final album. Oh, and we're also patiently waiting on that Childish Gambino x Chance The Rapper collaboration record.