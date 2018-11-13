Watch this Exclusive Clip from the Coldplay Film 'A Head Full of Dreams'

With the highly-anticipated Coldplay documentary, A Head Full of Dreams, now just hours away from going live we thought you'd like to watch a super secret exclusive clip.

Our friends at Billboard actually shared this one with us, and now we're passing it onto you. Check it out:

A Head Full of Dreams will be released to select theaters tomorrow (November 14) and then be available on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Reports also indicate that Coldplay will release new music to go along with the documentary.

While the title takes its name from the band's 2017 tour, the film will look through the last 20 years of Coldplay.