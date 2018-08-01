Two Feet Hospitalized After Posting Suicide Note to Twitter

The musician/songwriter also tweeted goodbyes to friends

August 1, 2018
Kyle McCann
musician and songwriter Two Feet

Republic Records / Universal

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Zachary "Bill" Dess aka Two FeetThe "I Feel Like I'm Drowning" singer remains hospitalized today after he sent a series of tweets yesterday that appear to have been a suicide note.

The musician and songwriter was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, and last night posted a now-deleted note to Twitter saying he didn't "feel like living anymore." The tweet also requested how the rest of his music be handled in the wake of his absence. Thankfully, friends and family were reportedly able to reach him in time, and according to further tweets, he is now hospitalized and in stable condition. His father tweeted this several hours ago:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

