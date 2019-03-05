SCREENSHOTS: Why Gavin Rossdale & Bush Fit Right in With 'Captain Marvel'

What's more 90s than Bush blasting out of the speakers of your Honda civic while you swing over to the Blockbuster on a Friday night? Nothing.

That's why we caught up with the band's lead singer, Gavin Rossdale, during a special press stop with the cast of Captain Marvel in Los Angeles. Bush, who just announced plans for a massive summer tour with fellow 90s legends Live, also performed for the L.A. crowd.

As for the movie, which hits theaters this weekend, in addition to the many 90's references you'll love throughout, the superhero movie will be a big moment in history too. It's Marvel's first superhero film solely focusing on a female superhero.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Captain Marvel is all about space traveler Carol Danvers, played by Brie Larson and a pre-eyepatch Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Captain Marvel hits the big screen on Friday, March 8 - International Women's Day.