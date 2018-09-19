Mumford & Sons Set to Release New Music

New Mumford & Sons music has been few and far between since the band's 2015 Wilder Mind, but that ends this week.

Marcus Mumford and the rest of the guys took to Instagram earlier today to let fans know that their new track "Guiding Light" will make its debut tomorrow (September 20). Check out the band's post and listen to what might be a few seconds of the intro:

Mumford & Sons did debut some new songs on the summer festival circuit, including this new track dropping tomorrow. Click here to check out "Guiding Light," "See a Sign," and "Woman" live from Hungary.