Dirty Heads Release Fan-Filled Video for "Visions"

See if anyone you know made the cut

July 12, 2018
Kyle McCann
Dustin Bushnell (L) and Jared Watson of Dirty Heads perform onstage during day 3 of the Firefly Music Festival on June 20, 2015 in Dover, Delaware.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly

Just a couple weeks ago the Dirty Heads took to the inter-webs to ask fans to be part of the music video for "Visions," and now you can see if you made the final cut!

With over 1,500 videos submitted, the band released the fan-filled video for "Visions" earlier today. Check it out now, see if you made the cut!

This latest track was released after Swim Team, the band's sixth studio album. No word on if the guys plan to release any more tracks in EP form, like 2017's Dessert, or if "Visions" will make it onto an upcoming record.

