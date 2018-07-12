Dirty Heads Release Fan-Filled Video for "Visions"

Just a couple weeks ago the Dirty Heads took to the inter-webs to ask fans to be part of the music video for "Visions," and now you can see if you made the final cut!

With over 1,500 videos submitted, the band released the fan-filled video for "Visions" earlier today. Check it out now, see if you made the cut!

This latest track was released after Swim Team, the band's sixth studio album. No word on if the guys plan to release any more tracks in EP form, like 2017's Dessert, or if "Visions" will make it onto an upcoming record.