Dave Grohl Judged a BBQ Contest This Weekend

Watch Dave Grohl just being Dave Grohl...

May 21, 2018
Kyle McCann
Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs at Coral Sky Amphitheater.

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

While all those lame pop stars were in Las Vegas this past weekend for the Billboard Music Awards, Dave Grohl was busy just being Dave Grohl. Hanging out in Memphis, judging a BBQ contest, and jamming out with country singers.

Yup, the Foo Fighters frontman was apparently taking in the May World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest in Memphis this weekend when they, we guess, invited him to be a judge! 

Just Dave Grohl being Dave Grohl, no big deal here. Nothing to see.

Judge Grohl --❤️ #Repost @memphisinmay #wcbcc18 #memphisinmay #bbqjudge #davegrohl #davidgrohl #foofighters

A post shared by Foo Fighters Team (@foofightersteam) on

According to NME, Grohl followed up his stint as a judge by jamming out with the event's musical guest, country singer Tim Montana.

Anyway, join us again very, very soon for another fun installment of Dave Grohl being Dave Grohl, doing Dave Grohl things.

Tags: 
Dave Grohl
Foo Fighters
BBQ

Daily Schedule

Dallas
Dallas
2:00 pm to 7:00 pm