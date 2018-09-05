Krist Novoselic Joins Foo Fighters Onstage for "Molly's Lips" Cover

As the Foo Fighters continue to dominate their North American tour, they wanted to make their stop in Seattle, WA an extra special event. That's why Dave Grohl and Pat Smear welcomed Krist Novoselic for a live Nirvana quasi-reunion with a cover of "Molly's Lips" by the Vaselines, a song that Nirvana often covered.

Earlier that evening, Novoselic's band Giants In The Trees served as the opening band for the Foos at Safeco Field.

Krist even took time to show off some of the behind-the-scenes video of the band's practice sessions.