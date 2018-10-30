Krispy Kreme Conjures Up The Ultimate Halloween Doughnut Collection

For a very limited time, doughnut lovers can head over to Krispy Kreme and celebrate Halloween with their ultimate collection of treats for the holiday.

For the very first time, Krispy Kreme reveals the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut. Take their original glazed doughnut dipped in salted caramel and topped with pieces of chocolate from popular Halloween candies.

Also featured at Krispy Kreme, the all-new Monster Batter Doughnut, featuring a classic cake batter filling, dipped in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti.

Both the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut and Monster Batter Doughnut compliments Krispy Kreme's other signature holiday line which includes the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.

Plus, if you stop by a participating Krispy Kreme wearing a costume on October 31, 2018 they'll give you a free doughnut of your choice.

Check out any of the Bay Area Krispy Kreme Doughnuts this Halloween.