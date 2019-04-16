Kit Harrington Almost Lost A Testicle Filming 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones is dangerous for the characters. It turns out filming the show is also dicey for the real-life actors.

In an interview, Kit Harrington explains how he almost lost a testicle while shooting last Sunday's episode.

((Semi-Spoiler Alert)) - In the scene when Jon Snow rides the dragon for the first time, Harrington said the mechanical bull device he was on top of actually trapped one of his testicles.

Harrington described the incident: "there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, and my right ball got trapped, and I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung around. In my head, I thought: this is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by my testicles, literally."