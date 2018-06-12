KFC To Begin Testing Vegetarian "Fried Chicken"

Kentucky Fried Chicken is stepping into the vegetarian meat game with the testing of a vegetarian option in their UK stores.

The recipe for the vegetarian chicken is currently in its early stages & "top secret" according to a company spokesman. They hope to test it with customers this year & to officially launch it in 2019.

KFC is planning to offer many healthier options on their menu by 2020. Also, no word yet on when the vegetarian chicken might be coming to the States, but we'll let you know if & when it does.

