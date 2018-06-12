Kevin Durant Names "Most Valuable Partier" To Kimmel

Kevin Durant may be an MVP on the court but when asked who was the off the court "Most Valuable Partier" on the Golden State Warriors, Durant didn't hesitate.

Nick Young. Swaggy P himself.

According to KD, Young has been going strong (and shirtless) since winning the NBA Finals. The shooting guard who averaged 2.6 points during the playoffs partied so hard that he passed out on the team plane after too much Hennessy.

On the now infamous J.R. Smith play in game one:

Durant said, "I'm happy that he made that decision to do that, especially with the game on the line. We needed that win for the sweep."