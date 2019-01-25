Kevin Durant Charity Foundation Set To Officially Open New Facility

(95.7 THE GAME) — After pledging a 10-year, $10 million commitment to College Track last year, Kevin Durant is officially set to open The Durant Center in Prince George’s County, Maryland, his hometown, on Wednesday.

Working in concert with College Track and Prince George’s County Public Schools, the KD Charity Foundations new facility will provide students with academic, financial, and social-emotional resources to embolden their college and career goals.

“When my foundation partnered with College Track last year, we said from day one we wanted it to live inside a facility we could develop for Prince George’s County,” Durant said in a statement. “The opening of the Durant Center is truly a dream come true for me and my family.”

The overarching mission of The Durant Center is to increase the number of low-income and first-generation college graduates.

