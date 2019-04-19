Stolen South Bay Dog Reunited With It's Owners

SAN JOSE (KCBS RADIO) — Nearly two weeks of agony ended in relief and joy for a San Jose family whose dog was stolen right out of their yard. KCBS Radio's Jennifer Hodges has their story.

As KCBS Radio was interviewing Vanny Nguyen, whose dog Diamond was stolen from out front of their North San Jose home, her sister called to say the dog had been found.

It turned out a young woman, who didn't want to give her name, contacted the family and told them she had bought the dog for $300 dollars from a man standing out front a pharmacy in South San Jose.

"He said he's leaving to Vietnam and he couldn't pay the kennel and the extra fees to put her on the airplane," the unidentified woman said.

Diamond disappeared nearly two weeks ago. But now reunited with her family.

"I just can't believe it. Miracles do happen!" Nguyen tells KCBS Radio.

