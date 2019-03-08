San Francisco's Only Fortune Cookie Factory Is Not Going Anywhere

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Contrary to recent reports that it’s in danger of closing, San Francisco’s Golden Gate Fortune Cookie factory is going strong. KCBS Radio’s Jenna Lane reports, the owner says his rent has quadrupled in the last few years, but that’s true for many small businesses — and he plans to keep a unique tradition alive.

Lacy Brown from Germany poked her head into a little storefront in a Chinatown alley to find the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory and there were two women with gloves on their nimble fingers folding each three-inch disk that two creaking machines churned out.

"It's very cool. We didn't know how these cookies were made and it's so interesting to see how it all works." Brown said.

The owners say this factory is not going anywhere. Kevin Chan runs the business his mother and uncle founded in 1962. He even writes some of the fortunes.

Chan says the fortune "make people happy,"

If Chan were to write a fortune for his business, he would say. "'Stay open. Serve the city. Happiness is serving.' That's my fortune to you all."

