San Francisco Giants Weather Watch As They Prepare For Home Opener

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) -- The San Francisco Giants prepared for the team's home opener on Friday with an improving weather forecast offering hope that the game might start on time, or close to it.

As of 9:43 am on Friday, the Giants tweeted "Oracle Park gates will open at 11:05 am, regardless of the start time. As of now, we also anticipate the pre-game festivities to begin close to their scheduled time and encourage fans to be in their seats by 12:45 pm."

.@OracleParkSF gates will open at 11:05am, regardless of the start time. As of now, we also anticipate the pre-game festivities to begin close to their scheduled time and encourage fans to be in their seats by 12:45pm.#SFGOpeningDay — San Francisco Giants (@SFGiants) April 5, 2019

Giants Executive Vice President Staci Slaughter said Friday morning, "We're going to try to get this game started as close to on-time as possible." First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 pm, after extensive pregame ceremonies to herald the team's first home game of the season.

The Giants have scrambled for several days to develop contingency plans for a storm that, earlier in the week, looked like it could be much stronger and longer-lasting.

By Friday morning, the National Weather Service was downgrading the storm, calling for a few hours of damp weather.

The incoming front is trending weaker so rain amounts are looking light, in general for any showers today through Saturday. Brief downpours will be possible but any cells should be fairly fast moving. #cawx #aprilshowers pic.twitter.com/tpon9edtvY — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2019

The Giants open their home season after a 2-5 road trip that saw them lose series against the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

