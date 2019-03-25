San Francisco and Oakland Rank High On Top Cities With Dog Parks

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — San Francisco and Oakland are among the top 100 cities in the country to offer access to dog parks.

KCBS Radio's Carrie Hodousek spoke with dog owners who say they enjoy the space. One dog owner, Dan says he needs a lot of park space for his very large great dane, Satchel to run around.

New research from the Trust For Public Land shows there are about four dog parks per 100,000 residents in Oakland and in San Francisco. Oakland ranks 9th and San Francisco comes in at 5th. Spokesman Charlie McCabe says that means "the potential for park usage actually increases pretty dramatically,"

"You can walk versus having to ride a bike or get in the car or take a bus," McCabe adds.

There are 35 dog parks in San Francisco and 16 in Oakland. Some of the top cities for dog parks are Boise, Idaho, Portland, Oregon and Henderson, Nevada.