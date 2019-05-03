Reservations To Disneyland's New 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' Sells Out

ANAHEIM, CA (KCBS RADIO) — The opening of Disneyland Resort's new "Galaxy's Edge" addition has caused Star Wars fans to scramble for first dibs on reservations. KCBS Radio Entertainment Contributor Anousha Sakoui talks about all the excitement.

It didn't take long for reservations at Disneyland's long awaited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge to fill up. The reservations went online at 10:00 am Thursday morning and was gone by 12 Noon.

Sakoui says this is part of an effort by Disney Resorts to control crowds when the highly awaited event and new park opening happens on May 31st. Fans were allowed to book in four-hour slots for this period and people were desperately trying to get online and was sold out in about an hour and 45 minutes.

After June 23rd, Disney will release free booking, but if you want to get in before that, your only chance is to book into the hotels that are in the park, the Disneyland Hotel, Paradise Pier and Disney's Grand Californian.

Sakoui says there's been a lot of excitement about the attractions, obviously all Star Wars-themed. There will be a lifesize Millennium Falcon which houses 'Smuggler's Run,' an interactive flight attraction, similar to the first Star Wars ride "Star Tours."

Oga's Cantina, a Star Wars-themed dining venue that looks a lot like the one Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi met Han Solo and Chewbacca back in the original 1977 film. The bar/dining experience features things like Blue Bantha Milk (which only sounds horrific), a droid DJ spinning lively music and all sort of strange oddities that you'll find in the Star Wars universe. It's hugely anticipated attraction will also serve alcohol. A first for the Disneyland park.

To be clear, the Disneyland Resort is not charging extra for access into the new land. The reservation system is a way to avoid over-crowding to the new attractions within Galaxy's Edge. Disney Resorts have been quite focused on queue times, in-line occupancy and visitor foot traffic.

This is just the first phase of the park opening. The second phase will open later this year when the next big attraction at Galaxy's Edge arrives, 'Rise of The Resistance.'

The much hype about Star Wars coincides with the release of the ninth and final episode of the Star Wars saga, The Rise of Skywalker in December. Most of the films and television shows have been hugely successful for Disney, so expect a lot of excitement and interest in the franchise this year.



- Anousha Sakoui writes about the film & entertainment industries and covers the world of Hollywood for Bloomberg News.

