Dog Days of Winter at San Jose Hockey Game

SAN JOSE (KCBS RADIO) — It's not every day that you get to take your best four-legged friend to a hockey game, but that's what happened at Sunday's Pucks and Paws promotion in San Jose.

The San Jose Barracuda, the minor league affiliate of the Sharks, allowed fans to bring their dogs to the SAP Center on Sunday. They roamed the concourse and occupied some of the best seats in the arena to watch the action on the rink.

"He watches the puck going back and forth. He watches it on the TV at home so he watches it here," said Randee McQueen, who brought her purebred Siberian huskies Sage and Bear.

Amanda Augello-Chen, a season ticket holder, brought her Samoyeds, Stormy and Cloudy

"We're coming here night after night, and it's always great to have your best friend with you," she said.

It's the second year that the team has held the promotion. The idea was inspired by similar events held in minor league baseball, according to team spokesman Nick Nollenberger.