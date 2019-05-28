Oakland Mayor Adds To NBA Finals Bet With Prize of Local Coffee and BBQ

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) — As the Warriors get ready to face the Toronto Raptors in the first game of the NBA Finals on Thursday, Oakland Mayor LIbby Schaaf has added some local flavor to her support for the hometown team.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has already bet a case of Canadian beer and a bacon sandwich that the Raptors will dethrone the two-time defending champions.

Schaaf responded by throwing a pound of coffee from Blue Bottle and Red Bay, BBQ sauce from Everett and Jones and a box of Ocho chocolates.

Schaaf said she'd revive an element of the good-natured wagering where the competing teams' fans try to raise more money for a local food bank during the championship series.

"Dub Nation fans everywhere" are being asked to donate to the Alameda County Food Bank, Schaaf said. "That's another way that we're going to wager on our two teams this incredible Finals season."