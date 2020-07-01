Gov. Newsom Orders Shut Down Of All Indoor Activities In 3 Bay Area Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered all 19 counties that have been on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist for at least three days (including Santa Clara, Contra Costa and Solano counties in the Bay Area) to shut down all indoor activities for at least three weeks.

He also says those counties must end indoor dining and close bars, movie theaters, cardrooms, family entertainment centers, winery tasting rooms, zoos and both indoor and outdoor service at bars and brewpubs.

Those counties are: Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Merced, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Joaquin, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventura. These counties cover more than 70% of the state's population.

The Governor is also ordering all parking lots at state beaches to close again, statewide, and is asking local leaders to cancel fireworks shows to reduce crowds this holiday weekend.

Part of the reason Newsom is turning back the "dimmer switch" on coronavirus restrictions is because the state has recorded 110 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, a major spike and the second highest number of deaths in a single day.

The state's positivity rate has now jumped to 6% over the last 14 days and 6.4% over the last week. Two weeks ago 4.4% of Californians getting tested for coronavirus were positive. The sudden jump in positivity rate indicates a higher community spread.

The state recorded 5,898 new cases on June 30, and the number of Californians who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased by 51% from two weeks ago.