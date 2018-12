(KCBS Radio) - Some Santa Clara County firefighters who helped fight the fire in Butte County are now helping fire survivors by brewing "Resilience."

"Resilience" is the name of the beer created by Sierra Brewing company, intended to benefit the people of Paradise.

Related: Bay Area Breweries Join Sierra Nevada To Create Camp Fire Benefit Beer

KCBS Radio's Margie Shafer reports from the Rock Bottom Brewery in Campbell.