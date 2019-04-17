Cocktail Culture Gains In Popularity Among Non-Alcoholic Drinkers

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — A growing number of bar-goers are looking to get a drink without getting drunk. KCBS Radio reporter Keith Menconi spoke with a San Francisco bartender to find out why low alcohol and no alcohol drinks are enjoying a surge in popularity among many young people.

Non-alcoholic drinks once had a bit of stigma about them. But bartender Gabe Cothes with Salt House Restaurant says he's had a change of heart.

"The art of making a drink is in the balance," Cothes says. "And how you're making ingredients go together." Whether those ingredients include alcohol or not.

A growing emphasis on healthy living has spurred some of the demand. But another big factor says Cote's is that cocktail culture has just been getting really good and non-drinkers want in.

"You know it's attracting people that aren't necessarily into spirits," Cothes' adds. "But they want that experience and they want like a part of the that world."

