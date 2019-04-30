Burlingame's Retro Sweets Candy Store Closes After 11 Years

BURLINGAME (KCBS RADIO) — A popular candy store in downtown Burlingame is closing its doors after more than a decade. KCBS Radio's Carrie Hodousek spoke to the owner about why she's moving out.

Gone are the sounds of kids laughing and candy machines pouring jelly beans and colorful M&Ms in this "Willy Wonka" themed store equipped with a mini-movie theater.

"We've been referred to as the 'Disneyland' of candy stores." Julia Murray, owner of Retro Sweets Shoppe in downtown Burlingame, where the candy now sits in plastic bags and boxes. Murray is getting ready to say goodbye to a store she opened 11 years ago.

A sign outside her store reads "Unfortunately Retro Sweets can no longer keep up with the changing retail climate."

"This is almost an epidemic that's happening here." Murray said.

She says it has nothing to do with people not liking candy, but everything to do with more people choosing to shop online.

"It's convenient, right? I mean, my concern is, 'are people just one day not going to leave their homes?" Murray said.

Retro Sweets sold new and old fashioned candy to people of all ages.

"I have young kids who recognize things and then I have candies from as far back as the '50s that people remember," something she says was and always will be about the experience.

"That's the one difficult about leaving is cause I'm leaving such a large audience," Murray adds. "You come in and it brings families together."

