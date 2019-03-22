Battle Brewing Over Iconic 'Flintstones' House In Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH (KCBS RADIO) — The battle over permits between the town of Hillsborough and the owner of the iconic Flintstone's House is heating up. KCBS Radio's Jennifer Hodges has the latest from the town of Hillsborough.

When current owner Florence Fang bought the popular San Mateo County property, she painted it a burnt orange, put up large dinosaurs, along with a life-sized Fred Flintstone and even a "Yabba Dabba Doo" sign.

The Town of Hillsborough wants it all taken down, calling it a "highly visible eyesore," but some area residents tell KCBS Radio they don't mind it.

"It is unbelievable that they would make you take down something that is yours," said one resident. Another said it looks nice and another says they enjoy it every time they drive by it. Fang is fighting the city. She's hired a lawyer who says they'll be filing a cross-complaint.

In response, the city says there is a process for design to review and permitting.

They say Fang didn't follow it.

