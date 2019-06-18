Amazon Wants To Deliver Alcohol In San Francisco

(KCBS Radio) San Franciscans soon may be able to have alcohol delivered to their front doors through Amazon Prime Now.

The online retailer is applying for a liquor license that must be approved by the city's Board of Supervisors. If granted, Amazon could deliver wine, beer and spirits in San Francisco from its Prime Now warehouse.

“For Amazon, the more they add that convenience for customers, the more stuff people will generally buy,” said Ben Fox Rubin, a CNET reporter.

Amazon already offers alcohol delivery in several cities, including New York. Beer and wine can be ordered from Whole Foods, which Amazon owns.

Purchasers must prove their age to the delivery person to avoid allowing minors so underage customers cannot buy booze, Rubin said.

“It does tell you, when you’re making a purchase, ‘Hey, we’re going to need your ID when we do make this delivery,’ so they make you aware of that,” he said. “And then when the delivery person comes in, they ask you for your ID.”

The license filing also includes a request by Amazon to open a storefront in San Francisco to sell alcohol.