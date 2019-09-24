'13 Reasons Why' Shoots In Oakland Park Shut From Fire Risk

OAKLAND (KCBS RADIO) — Netflix' "13 Reasons Why" is causing controversy again.

This time it has nothing to do with the show's content about revenge suicide. Instead, there's a complaint that the show's crew was filming for the series inside of Oakland's Joaquin Miller Park, which was officially closed due to heightened fire danger.

Signs are posted throughout Joaquin Miller Park in the Oakland Hills that it's off-limits due to "extreme fire danger" yet nonetheless members of the crew walked past the warning as they carried what looked like props, including body parts.

Members of the crew declined to speak on tape but said they'd hired a fire marshal to monitor the area.

"I don't know how one fire marshal can watch everything," said Vivian Golden, who visits the park regularly and doubted the effectiveness of the safety precautions.

A security guard seen smoking near the set was a cause for concern, Golden said.

Another regular in the park told KCBS Radio that it seemed like the show had obtained preferential treatment.

Oakland officials said the fire inspector would be with the crew the entire time during the red flag warning, which will be lifted on Wednesday at 5 a.m.