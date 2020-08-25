49ers to open season without fans At Levi's Stadium

The 49ers announced that the team will open the season without fans in a Tuesday morning press release.

San Francisco will begin the season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 25, 2020

The NFC champs begin the season on Sept. 13, hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. The team has left open the possibility that fans could be welcomed back later in the season. No announcement has been made yet regarding the team's second home game on Oct. 4th, a primetime matchup vs. Philadelphia.

Here is part of the 49ers' press release:

"Last month, we informed 49ers season ticket members of our expectation to start the 2020 NFL season without fans at Levi’s Stadium due to the continuing COVID-19 health emergency and accompanying government restrictions. Through ongoing dialogue with State and Santa Clara County officials, and in accordance with public health guidelines, we can confirm that we will begin our season on September 13th against the Arizona Cardinals without fans in attendance. We will continue to work with State and County officials regarding the potential to welcome the Faithful back to Levi’s Stadium later this season."