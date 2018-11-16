Jon Cryer To Play 'Lex Luthor' On CW's 'Supergirl'

Star of CBS' Two and Half Men and the classic teen movie Pretty In Pink, Jon Cryer has been cast to play Lex Luthor on The CW's Supergirl, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Interesting casting as that Cryer played 'Lenny Luthor,' nephew to Gene Hackman's Luthor in Superman IV: The Quest for Peace in 1987.

Video of Superman IV (1987) Location - Winter Gardens, Milton Keynes

Cryer joins The CW series with classic DC Comic characters Supergirl played by Melissa Benoist, his sister Lena Luthor played by Katie McGrath, equally villainous mother Lillian played by Brenda Strong, James Olsen played by Mehcad Brooks and Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel himself, Superman/Clark Kent. A slew of recent castings as part of The CW's Arrowverse include actors Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies as Dr. John Deegan, Cassandra Jean Amell as Nora Fries (Mr. Freeze's wife) and Ruby Rose as Batwoman.

Previous encarnations of Luthor, in addition to Hackman include Clancy Brown (Superman: The Animated Series), Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville), Kevin Spacey (Superman Returns) and Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v. Superman and Justice League).

"Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting." Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner Supergirl showrunners/executive producers said. "We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family."

Cryer's appearance as Superman's arch-nemesis will occur on the 15th episode of the fourth season of Supergirl.

Supergirl airs on The CW, seen locally on KBCW 44 Cable 12 Sundays at 8:00pm PST.

