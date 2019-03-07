John Mulaney, Patton Oswalt, The Roots Headline 3rd Annual Clusterfest

Taking place June 21 through the 23rd, Comedy Central and Superfly’s 3rd annual comedy/music extravaganza, Clusterfest returns to San Francisco with a newly announced killer line-up.

Headlining this year’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium and Civic Center stage includes John Mulaney (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Issa Rae (Insecure), The Roots (The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon), Ilana Glazer (Rough Night), My Favorite Murder (True Crime Comedy Podcast), Jonathan Van Ness & Friends (Queer Eye) and Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live).

Full List of Clusterfest 2019 Performers:

Amanda Seales

Anthony Jeselnik

Asian AF

Big Freedia

Catherine Cohen

Chad Daniels

Chelsea Peretti

Chris DiStefano

Chris Redd

Comedy Bang! Bang! With Scott Aukerman

Comedy Central Presents: Up Next Stand Up + Variety

Courtney Barnett

Craig Robinson & the Nasty Delicious

Dan Finnerty & the Dan Band

Daniel Van Kirk

Dina Hashem

Disgraceland Podcast With Jake Brennan

DJ Dials

Earl Skakel

Fortune Feimster

Girl Talk

Guy Branum

Ilana Glazer

Issa Rae

Jaboukie Young-White

Japanese Breakfast

Jeff Ross Presents Roast Battle

John Mulaney

Jonathan Van Ness & Friends

Langston Kerman

Lenny Marcus

Leslie Jones

Los Espookys With Ana Fabrega & Julio Torres

Lovett or Leave It

Mac Sabbath

Matteo Lane

Mustache Harbor

My Favorite Murder

Nick Thune

Nicole Byer

Patton Oswalt

Pen Pals With Daniel & Rory

Petey DeAbreu

Quinta Brunson

R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? With Adam Scott & Scott Aukerman

Robin Tran

Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: Live Read With Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peaches Christ & Brickhouse

Rory Scovel

Rosebud Baker

Sean Patton

Sheng Wang

Sinbad

Soul Clap

The Black Version

The Jeselnik & Rosenthal Vanity Project

The Roots

Tig Notaro

Todd Barry

Vino Diesel With Adam Pally

Whitney Cummings

And more to be announced...

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am PST with general 3-day, VIP and Platinum passes available starting Monday, March 11. More information available at their website, www.clusterfest.com.

